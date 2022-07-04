0
Ghana courts Germany U20 star Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer

Rans Yeb Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer

Mon, 4 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana coach, Otto Addo has held talks with Germany U20 forward, Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer over a nationality switch, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report. 

The 20-year-old forward, who just joined Hamburg SV from Dynamo Dresden, has been in fine form for the Bundesliga II side in pre-season.

Konigsdorffer netted his debut goal in his first game for Hamburg against Hadjuk Split before providing an assist in the 4-3 victory over Aris Thessaloniki.

His outstanding display since the second half of last season has caught the attention of Otto Addo, who is also Hamburg-born like Konigsdorffer. His connections to the youngster is expected to help in convincing the striker play for Ghana.

Otto Addo has spoken to the attacker as he hopes to beef that department of the Black Stars before the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The talented forward has represented Germany at youth levels and remains eligible to play for Ghana, the country of his father.

The path to play for Germany at senior level seems longer that the option to play for Ghana.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
