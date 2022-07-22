Ghana defender Abdul Mumin emerges as a transfer target of Spanish side Valencia

Abdul Mumin

Ghana international, Abdul Mumin is wanted by Spanish La Liga side Valencia.

The Vitória de Guimarães centre-back displayed impressive form in the Portuguese top-flight league last season.



As result, he is now a target of a number of clubs in Europe who are looking to strengthen their squads for the 2022/23 football season.



Today, sources have disclosed that Valencia is leading the race to sign the Ghana defender.

According to the information gathered, although no official bid has been tabled, the Spanish La Liga club has had some engagements with Vitória de Guimarães over the availability of the Black Stars defender.



Valencia are hoping to sign Abdul Mumin on a loan deal but will include an option to secure the services of the centre-back on a permanent basis next summer.



In the past, the 24-year-old has had spells with FC Nordsjaelland and HB Koge.