Ghana defender Alexander Djiku amongst most carded defenders in Europe’s top 5 leagues

Ghana defender, Alexander Djiku

Ghana defender, Alexander Djiku is currently amongst the defenders in the top five European leagues with the most cards.

The centre-back as expected is playing a key role at Racing Strasbourg since the 2021/2022 football season commenced.



The highly-rated defender already this season has received four yellow cards and has one red card that came against French Ligue 1 giants PSG.



Those cards accumulation make the Black Stars defender one of the most carded defenders in Europe’s top five major leagues.

That notwithstanding, Alexander Djiku remains one of the best defenders in the French Ligue 1 and also has a lot of teams looking to sign him from Racing Strasbourg.



