Ghana defender Alexander Djiku's agent blames Hoffenheim for failed move

Alexander Djiku.jpeg Strasbourg defender, Alexander Djiku

Mon, 11 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Jenhis Djiku, the agent of Ghana defender, Alexander Djiku has blamed German club TSG Hoffenheim for the defender's failed move to the Bundesliga.

Djiku's move to Hoffenheim collapsed in the eleventh hour over agent fees, as earlier reported.

The Black Stars centre-back had completed his medical and was on the verge of sealing a four-year deal to Hoffenheim worth 6 million Euros.

However, having previously agreed on an agency fee of 10% of the transfer fee, the German club reduced it to 7% without any formal communication with Djiku's representatives.

This forced the agent of the player, who is also his brother, to pull out of the move despite the defender completing his medical.

Alexander Djiku has been on the radar of several clubs after some stupendous performances in the Ligue 1.

The Strasbourg player helped the club finish sixth last season, and was a member of the Ghana team that qualified for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after edging Nigeria in the playoff.

