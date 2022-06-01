0
Ghana defender Alexander Djiku’s move to Spain inches closer to happening

Wed, 1 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Alexander Djiku is closer than ever to moving to Spain for the next chapter of his career.

The highly-rated defender had a fantastic season with Racing Strasbourg during the 2021/22 football season in France.

After a consecutive campaign with the club which has seen him establish himself as one of the top defenders in France, Alexander Djiku is now linked with a move to Spain to continue his career.

Today, information reaching your most trusted online football portal in Ghana is that Spanish La Liga outfit Sevilla has started talks with the players club and his representative.

While Racing Strasbourg is demanding €15m for the top defender, Sevilla is said to have made an initial offer of €6m.

Meanwhile, Villarreal has also entered the race to sign Alexander Djiku. The La Liga side sees the Black Stars centre-back as the ideal replacement for Pau Torres who is set to join Manchester United.

Sources say the club is ready to pay €10m for the Ghana defender.

 

