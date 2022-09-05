1
Ghana defender Andy Yiadom clashes with compatriot Tariqe Fosu as Reading beat Stoke City 2-1

Mon, 5 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana internationals, Andy Yiadom and Tariqe Fosu clashed in the English Championship on Sunday.

Andy Yiadom started as captain for Reading FC today when the team hosted Stoke City in a matchday eight encounter of the ongoing 2022/23 English Championship campaign.

On the other hand, versatile attacker Tariqe Fosu also started for Stoke City today. In a very good encounter between the two teams, Andy Yiadom and Tariqe Fosu contest a number of duels.

At the end of a very good game, a brace from Lucas Joao proved crucial to hand Reading FC a delightful 2-1 win against Stoke City.

The only consolation goal for the visitors was scored by Ben Wilmot five minutes before the first half break.

Both Andy Yiadom and Tariqe Fosu are being monitored by the technical team of the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

