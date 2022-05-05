0
Menu
Sports

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom named Reading FC Player of the Season

Andy Y Andy Yiadom

Thu, 5 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars right-back, Andy Yiadom has been voted Reading FC Player of the Season after a good campaign with The Royals in the English Championship.

The Ghana international secured the most votes by fans of the club to be crowned the best player at Reading's awards gala held on Wednesday night.

"We are very pleased to announce that Andy Yiadom has been voted by our supporters as the Men’s Player of the Season for 2021-22," wrote the club on their official website.

"Supporters’ Trust at Reading hosted in-person votes at our home encounters with Cardiff City and Swansea City, and they were added to our online tally – and Yiadom’s name rose to the top. The presentation was made at the 150th Anniversary Gala Dinner at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Wednesday evening.

"38 appearances, and 100% effort in every one of them. Flying up and down the right flank to affect matters at both end of the pitch; supporting the attack and putting his body on the line in the defensive cause."

Andy Yiadom has been a consistent member of Reading this season as they kept their status in the English second tier.

The Black Stars right-back played a key role as Ghana qualified for the World Cup in Qatar after edging rivals Nigeria.

He was also a member of the Ghana team at the Nations Cup in Cameroon.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
What Asamoah Gyan's children said about him in his book
Five young Ghanaians tipped to take over their family businesses
From rags to riches: Five Ghanaian footballers who were born broke but are now rich
Why Yaya Toure is trending after Real Madrid knocked out Man City from Champions League
Twum Boafo warns Okoe Boye on new appointment
Dafeamekpor tackles AG over performance of Minority lawyer
Serwaa Broni: CHRAJ responds to ASEPA petition to probe Akufo-Addo
Mahama can't repeal E-Levy - Allotey Jacobs
Asamoah Gyan’s manager ‘fights’ Abedi Pele’s spokesperson over autobiography
Ghanaians will suffer intense hardship without E-Levy – Supreme Court to Minority
Related Articles: