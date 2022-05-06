Ghana defender Andy Yiadom yet to decide on Reading future 

Andy Yiadom

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom is yet to decide on his future with Reading as his current contract expires at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old joined the Royals in 2018 and has made more than 150 appearances in the four seasons since.



Yiadom has been rewarded with the Player of the Season following an impressive run in the ongoing campaign.



Speaking on his future with the club, Andy Yiadom indicated he is yet to decide on it.



"For me personally I’m looking forward to my dad, mum and sister coming back from Ghana and for us to have a nice meal at the table and discuss my future. It’s a family decision, it’s how I feel also. Ultimately it comes down to me. This is a good bunch of people, and everyone is good. I enjoy my time here.”



The Ghana defender also thanked his teammates and fans after receiving the award.



“I’m really grateful to have received Player of the Season. It’s a team game and all of the players and staff participate in that.

"I do [believe it was my best season for the club], the first season I came in I did well, there were a few dips in the second season, but this fourth season has been amazing.



"I’ve played the majority if not all of the games, I feel extremely fit and although it’s not the season we all wanted in fighting for the play-offs but what was amazing is that everybody got together when they needed to and kept Reading Football Club in the Championship. That’s the main goal.



“Over the summer I will get some rest and take it from there. I like the club, especially this end of the season, there’s been a great family vibe. I’m going to speak with my family and see what we come up with".



