Ghana defender Gideon Mensah explains why he returned to France after loan spell with Bordeaux

Gideon Mensah

Ghana international Gideon Mensah has explained why he returned to France after loan spell with Girondins de Bordeaux.

The enterprising left-back secured a permanent move to newly promoted French Ligue 1 side Auxxere from RB Salzburg in the just-ended summer transfer window.



Speaking to JoySports, the Black Stars defender disclosed he returned to France because he already knows the league, having featured for Bordeaux.



“It was a difficult season. We started well, I must say. But the last part of the season was very difficult. For me, it was the first experience to have a season like that. I think it's part of the season, and we continue to learn. It makes us strong and keeps us going. It was not easy [for me or for the club] but we had no choice”.

“I decided to come back to France because I already knew the league, and obviously I would prefer to have more playing time [compared to my time in Bordeaux]. I didn't play most of the matches last season due to some background issues. My goal was to fully experience the championship. Coming back here was like coming to finish the unfinished job I did here with Bordeaux”.



"It's the first time in 10 years that they've played in Ligue 1, so obviously it won't be easy for the players and the club. The only objective of the team is to stay in the championship. They want to enjoy the league and be in it, so the goal is to work hard."



Mensah featured 23 times in the Ligue 1 for Bordeaux last season.