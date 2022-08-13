Ghana defender Gideon Mensah seals AJ Auxerre move

Ghana international, Gideon Mensah

Ghana international, Gideon Mensah has completed his transfer from Austrian Bundesliga side Red Bull Salzburg to French Ligue 1 outfit AJ Auxerre.

The transfer has been announced by the French club through an official statement on its website on Saturday, August 13.



“Gideon Mensah commits to AJA! The club is indeed happy to announce the three-year signing of the Ghanaian left-back, who arrives from Red Bull Salzburg. International on 11 occasions, he was notably part of the selection of the Black Stars during the 2021 African Cup of Nations,” part of a statement from the French club reads.

At AJ Auxerre, Gideon Mensah will have the chance to play regular football in hopes of keeping a place in the Black Stars squad that will play for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



In the past, the Black Stars defender played for clubs including Girondins de Bordeaux, Zulte Waregem, and Vitória Guimarães.