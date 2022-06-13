Ghana defender John Boye could make a return to France after Bordeaux interest

John Boye

Ghana international John Boye could make a return to France following an interest from Girondins Bordeaux.

Boye, who left FC Metz last season to join Saudi Arabian outfit Al Fayha is currently without a club after leaving the club in January 2022.



According to reports, Bordeaux who suffered relegation at the end of the French Ligue 1 campaign are closing in on the Ghanaian defender.

Bordeaux wants to make a quick return to the French top-flight and have identified the Ghanaian towering guardsman to strengthen their defense.



It is said Bordeaux are willing to hand the former Stade Rennes star a one-year deal with a an option to extend.