Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo joins Celta Vigo for preseason after injury return 

Joseph Aidoo.jpeg Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo

Sat, 30 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo recovered from injury to join Celta Vigo's preseason friendly against Sporting Clube de Braga.

Celta hosted the Portuguese club on Friday at the Municipal Stadium.

The Celta Vigo star picked up an injury during training whilst on national duty with the Black Stars.

He was ruled out of Ghana's AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar and Central Africa Republic.

Aidoo returned to his club injured and has missed the start of preseason training.

The Ghana international recovered in time to help Celta Vigo ahead of the start of the new season.

Aidoo was named in the squad to face Sporting Braga.

Joseph Aidoo was in fine form last season, helping Celta Vigo finish the La Liga season in 11th place.

He was the Player of the Month for January and February and was rewarded a new contract, which will see him stay at the club until 2026.

Aidoo joined Celta Vigo from Belgium giants KRC Genk in 2019.

