Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo reacts to Celta Vigo contract extension

Celta Vigo defender, Joseph Aidoo

Ghana international Joseph Aidoo has promised to fight hard for his outfit Celta Vigo after extending his deal with the club.

The enterprising defender was handed a contract extension by Spanish top-flight side following his outstanding displays this season.



The Celta Vigo January Player of the Month has been solid for the club in the La Liga, earning a new deal which sees him stay until 2026.

“Very happy because the extension is good for me, as well as for my family, the club and my future. I promise to fight hard for this club",



Joseph Aidoo missed the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after he was omitted from the squad by Milovan Rajevac.