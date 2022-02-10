Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo reacts to Celta Vigo contract extension

Thu, 10 Feb 2022 Source: footballghana.com
Ghana international Joseph Aidoo has promised to fight hard for his outfit Celta Vigo after extending his deal with the club.
The enterprising defender was handed a contract extension by Spanish top-flight side following his outstanding displays this season.
The Celta Vigo January Player of the Month has been solid for the club in the La Liga, earning a new deal which sees him stay until 2026.
“Very happy because the extension is good for me, as well as for my family, the club and my future. I promise to fight hard for this club",
Joseph Aidoo missed the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after he was omitted from the squad by Milovan Rajevac.
Source: footballghana.com
Related Articles:
- Mohammed Salisu applauds Southampton teammates after away win over Spurs
- Ghanaian forward Albert Adomah eyes lifetime contract at QPR
- Albert Adomah reaches new milestone in the English Championship
- It has been difficult weeks on the bench – Majeed Ashimeru after first league start since July
- Celta Vigo extend contract of Black Stars defender Joseph Aidoo
- Read all related articles