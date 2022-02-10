0
Menu
Sports

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo reacts to Celta Vigo contract extension

Joseph Aidoo.jfif Celta Vigo defender, Joseph Aidoo

Thu, 10 Feb 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Joseph Aidoo has promised to fight hard for his outfit Celta Vigo after extending his deal with the club.

The enterprising defender was handed a contract extension by Spanish top-flight side following his outstanding displays this season.

The Celta Vigo January Player of the Month has been solid for the club in the La Liga, earning a new deal which sees him stay until 2026.

“Very happy because the extension is good for me, as well as for my family, the club and my future. I promise to fight hard for this club",

Joseph Aidoo missed the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after he was omitted from the squad by Milovan Rajevac.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
Related Articles: