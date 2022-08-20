0
Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo visits BMW dealership with Celta Vigo teammates

Ecb26036 E363 4793 8e86 3722d9ecd4a9 Joseph Aidoo

Sat, 20 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Joseph Aidoo was part of a delegation from Celta Vigo that visited a mini BMW dealership on Thursday.

The visit was part of an event to announce the renewal of a sponsorship between the Spanish La Liga club and BMW.

The renewal means BMW will remain the club’s official sponsor and supplier of vehicles until 2024.

Joseph Aidoo visited the dealership of BMW alongside teammates Unai Núñez, Franco Cervi, and Gabri Veiga

Speaking on the renewal of the deal, Celta Vigo Vice President Ricardo Barros said, "For us this renewal is important, that local companies representing world leading brands continue to offer us their support in this stage of post-pandemic recovery, and of growth and international expansion of the club. It is the best example of commitment and effort.”

On his part, the managing director of Celtamotor, Jose María Rodrigo remarked, "We identify ourselves with the values ​​of teamwork, effort and hard work, that Afouteza and Corazón that identifies Celta, and that, being an entity with enormous respect for tradition, has an important weight of innovation.”



