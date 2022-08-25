0
Menu
Sports

Ghana defender Leeroy Owusu adjudged MoTM after top display helps Willem II to beat Telstar

Owusu W2Utrecht 2021 Web Leeroy Owusu (in white) dribbles past his opponent

Thu, 25 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Dutch-born defender of Ghanaian descent, Leeroy Owusu was in action for his Willem II outfit over the weekend and starred to help the team to secure a delightful victory.

The right-back put up a fantastic display that earned him the Man of the Match away in the 2-1 win against SC Telstar.

With his performance going unnoticed, Leeroy Owusu finished the game with high marks.

Since the start of the season, the defender has been in top form and remains one of the best players in his position in the Dutch Eeste Divisie.

Leeroy Owusu this season has a big role to play to help Willem II as the team aims to secure promotion back o the Dutch Eredivisie.

He is one of the team’s top players and after three matches into the season, he has already impressed many.

 

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Inusah Fuseini's son convicted by US Court for money laundering, fraud
Odike's bite of the bitter truth only reserved for the Asantehene
NSMQ star Francisca recounts encounter with ‘earth angels’
Adom-Otchere replies ‘senior brother’ KKD
‘When will President Akufo-Addo learn?’ – Prof Steve Hanke tackles
Inside story of how six Lower Manya Krobo residents sustained gunshot wounds
Delta Airline number N195DN banned from flying to Ghana
KKD takes ‘kid brother’ Adom-Otchere to the cleaners
SP goes after Customs again, investigates auctioning of cars, goods
Odike questions Manhyia over his banishment
Related Articles: