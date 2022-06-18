0
Menu
Sports

Ghana defender Maxwell Woledzi close to Vitoria Guimaraes switch 

Woledzi Ghanaian defender, Maxwell Woledzi

Sat, 18 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian defender Maxwell Woledzi is close to joining Vitoria Guimaraes from Nordsjaelland, Ghanasoccernet.com can confirm.

Negotiations are far advanced for the 20-year-old to switch to the Portuguese top-flight thanks to his positive display in the Danish league.

Woledzi has spent the last three seasons with FC Nordsjaelland, appearing in 33 games and scoring one goal.

He played 15 games in the recently ended season, but in the spring, he played almost no minutes.

Last season, Vitoria Guimaraes finished sixth in the Portuguese division, and they are trying to improve their roster for next season.

He will follow in the footsteps of another former FC Nordsjlland defender if the move to Vitoria Guimaraes goes through.

Abdul Mumin made the same decision two years ago, and he has since grown in stature and is being connected with bigger clubs.

Woledzi is a product of the renowned Right to Dream Academy in Ghana.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Save the date’ - Nana Aba Anamoah announces
Hopeson Adorye slams SP
Adom-Otchere slams Togbe Afede's aide on RTI request
How Court of Appeal Judge resigned over the demolition of his residence
NDC MP for Jomoro confirms she holds Ivorian citizenship - Report
Joyce Blessing sent the video to a different man, not me - Husband
Come clean, be transparent' – Christian Council to Akufo-Addo
Nat'l Cathedral: 3 pastors to resign - Captain Smart alleges
Afia Schwar deletes controversial video after Nogokpo struck
NPP MP sends message to Akufo-Addo gov’t