Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh opens up on his long injury layoff

Ghana International Phil Ofosu Ayeh Gh Ghana and Halmstad defender, Phil Ofosu Ayeh

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: happyghana.com

Ghana and Halmstad defender, Phil Ofosu Ayeh, has opened up on his long injury layoff which saw him on the sidelines for 11 months.

The former Wolves defender had another career setback after sustaining a cruciate ligament injury in his debut game for Swedish second-tier side Halmstad.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Happy 98.9FM’s Where Are They? program, Ofosu-Ayeh explained how he went through the recovery process. He thanked the club’s physio for playing a major role on his way to recovery.

“I was extremely confident I would come back. When I had the injury I had to be on crutches for close to six weeks. When I sustained the injury, I know it will be a long one but I did well. Am hoping the injury will not happen again.

“We had a good physio, he is also a knee specialist. I was told to trust him and after four months I was back on the field. After recovery, I don’t feel anything. But through the recovery process, you need to trust in yourself, trust in God, and focus on your rehab. After five months I was able to play with the Under 21s. I just followed the plan of the physio, he really pushed me a lot”.

The former FC Hansa Rostock right-back admitted the persistent injuries sustained in his career have been a setback but is currently working hard to help the club secure promotion.

‘It has been a lot of setbacks and I am back. After so matches played. I am feeling much better now. My body feels better and ready to go again on Saturday. It’s very tough here in the Swedish second division league, everybody wants to beat us.

‘I want to play more games and get back to where I want. I am trying to help the club gain promotion to the top-flight”

The 30-year-old recently returned to action for Halmstad having made three appearances for the club thus far.

