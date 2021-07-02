Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom leaves Georgian side FC Torpedo Kutaisi

Samuel Inkoom, FC Torpedo Kutaisi player

Ghana international Samuel Inkoom has announced his departure from Georgian top-flight side FC Torpedo Kutaisi.

The 32-year old joined the club in February 2021 on a short-term deal where he made 16 appearances scoring one goal in the process.



After the expiration of his contract, the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup winner has officially bid the club farewell as he journeys on to future endeavours.



“Thanks to coaches, managers, and all members of the team! Now it is time to leave the club and I want to wish you all the best in the future. I will never forget the amazing fans, who always made me stronger and gave me motivation! Good luck FC Torpedo Kutaisi! The fans always will be in my heart!” he said.

The former Asante Kotoko player has had stints with Switzerland outfit Basel and other clubs in Europe.



He has capped 46 appearances for the Black Stars and netted once.