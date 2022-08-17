0
Menu
Sports

Ghana defender Stephan Ambrosius joins SC Karlsruher on loan from Hamburg

Csm 20220816 DSC00092 38fdc233e7 Stephan Ambrosius

Wed, 17 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Stephan Ambrosius has completed a transfer from Hamburg SV to SC Karlsruher.

It comes to confirm a report from footballghana last week which indicated that the top defender was on the verge of leaving Hamburg SV.

Stephen Ambrosius has signed a one-year loan deal with SC Karlsruher and will be playing a key role for the German Bundesliga 2 side throughout the 2022/23 football season.

“The 23-year-old Stephan Ambrosius comes to Baden on loan from the Elbe until the end of the season and is supposed to ease the situation in central defence. The native of Hamburg with roots in Ghana, who will wear shirt number 15 at KSC, arrives at BBBank Wildpark today and will be on the training ground with his new teammates for the first time in the afternoon session,” part of a statement from SC Karlsruher has announced.



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kissi Agyebeng announces ongoing investigation into Airbus scandal
Former minister summoned for attending Atta Mills’ memorial
Three Opoku Ware SHS final year students arrested for robbery
The three ministers Kufuor Foundation CEO wants Akufo-Addo to fire
What Alan Kyerematen told Hopeson Adorye after ‘controversial’ comment
US-based Ghanaian faces 50 years in jail over fraud, money laundering
Largest 'wee' farm uncovered in Afram Plains, 5 arrested
Mahama's tenure was bad too - Derek Oduro
GRA disassociates itself from Col. Damoah's comments against SP
Former Health Minister Samuel Nuamah Donkor is dead