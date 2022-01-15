‘Ghana did not deserve to win’ – Gabby Otchere-Darko

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Black Stars drew 1-1 with Gabon

This is the Black Stars second Group C encounter



Andre Ayew scored an early goal for the Black Stars



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a member of the governing NPP, has stated that the senior national team, the Black Stars did not deserve to win their second game at the African Cup of Nations when they played against Gabon.



In a series of tweets, he stated that the only brilliant moment in the game was the goal from Andre Ayew; “the rest was a bundle of rudderless mediocre.”



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko further stated, “the coach, frankly, is a disaster.”

“He was happy to sit dangerously on a one-nil advantage and it predictably ended to our disadvantage. Sad!” his tweet concluded.



The Black Stars' second group game of the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) ended in a dramatic 1-1 draw at the Stade Omnisport Amadou Ahidjo in Yaounde, with Jim Allevinha scoring a late goal to cancel out Andre Ayew’s strike.



Skipper Andre Ayew gave the Black Stars the lead in the 18th minute but the team fell short with just two minutes left on the clock as Gabon gave themselves a good shot at qualifying to the Round of 16 stage of the AFCON.



After the recess, both teams struggled to keep up the tempo from the opening half but Gabon looked the most threatening team.



In two minutes to the end of the game, Jim Allevinha out of nowhere grabbed the leveller for Gabon which sparked wild celebrations by the Gabonese fans in Yaoundé.

There were some fisticuffs after the final whistle, where Ghana forward Benjamin Tetteh, punched a Gabonese player and was shown a red card even after the game had ended.



The result on Friday means, Ghana will now have to win their last game against Comoros at all cost to stand a chance of progressing to the knockout stages.



