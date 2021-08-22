Ghana duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp play as Crystal Palace drop points at home

Black Stars duo, Jordan Ayew, and Jeffrey Schlupp

Black Stars duo, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp were in action as Crystal Palace dropped points in their first home game of the season.

Palace drew goalless with newly-promoted Brentford at Selhurst Park on Saturday with Ayew and Schlupp enjoying some minutes.



Youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi who made his Premier League debut last weekend against Chelsea was benched.



Left wing-back Schlupp started in attack joining Zaha and Benteke in a 4-3-3 formation.

And after 68 minutes of action, his place was taken by compatriot Ayew.



Sofascore rated Schlupp 6.9 following three successful dribbles out of four, 27 touches, and accurate passes of 88 percent.



Jordan, on the other hand, in 22 minutes touched the ball 15 times, attempted one dribble 89 percent of accurate passes, earning him a 6.5 rating.