Ghana duo help Orlando Pirates secure $91k for reaching CAF Confederation Cup semis

Kwame Peprah Scores As Orlando Pirates Beat Simba SC To Reach CAF Confederations Cup Semifinal Kwame Peprah (right) was on target for Orlando Pirates

Tue, 26 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana duo Kwame Peprah and Richard Ofori's heroics will help Orlando Pirates pocket over R7 million for reaching the semi-finals CAF of the Confederation Cup.

Orlando Pirates eliminated Tanzania side Simba FC from the quarterfinals on Sunday via the penalty shootout to reach the last four.

The game ended 1-1 aggregate after the two legs.

Pirates lost the first leg in Tanzania by a lone goal before a goal from Kwame Peprah in the second leg played at the Orlando Stadium forced the game to be decided on a penalty shootout.

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori scored the decisive kick to seal qualification for the South African side in the semifinal.

Orlando Pirates will receive R7 million which is equivalent to over $90,000 in reaching the last four of the competition

Now, should Pirates go beyond the semi-finals this season, they will be guaranteed a whopping R9.8 million for reaching the CAF Confederation Cup final.

