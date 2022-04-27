Ghana eyeing another big attempt at winning AFCON title in Cote d’Ivoire

Ghana has not won the AFCON since 1982

Ghana have set sights on winning the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cote d’Ivoire, FA general secretary Prosper Harrison Addo has emphasised.

The Black Stars are looking to end what has been a long wait for a fifth continental success, having endured a series of disappointments since winning their last gold in 1982.



Their most recent attempt ended terribly as they exited the championship at the group stage, the first time they failed to go beyond the first round since 2006.



“We have the character and what it takes to win the Africa Cup of Nations,” Addo said, as reported by Asempa FM.



“Regardless of what has happened in the past, we are four times champions and we will prepare adequately ahead of the two qualifying games and make sure we can win the Afcon next year.



“In the second window, we will play some friendlies in other to position ourselves well ahead of the Afcon

“We will have discussions with the technical team to ensure the team will be in good shape before the start of the tournament.”



In the qualifiers, Ghana have been drawn in Group E, alongside Madagascar, Angola, and the Central African Republic.



The Black Stars will begin the Afcon 2023 qualifying campaign with a home game against Madagascar on May 30 before going on to face the Central African Republic away on June 14.



Three months later, the Black Stars are back in action with a home clash with Angola on September 19, ahead of the reverse fixture on September 27.



In November, the West Africans switch attention to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where they have been drawn against Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea for the group stage.

The Afcon qualifiers resumes in March next year where Ghana takes on Madagascar and the Central African Republic, with hopes of finishing among the top two to secure a ticket for the finals in Cote d’Ivoire between June 23 and July 23.



Since winning the cup at Libya 1982, Ghana reached the Afcon final again in 1992, 2010 and 2015.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







