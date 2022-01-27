Ghana faces eviction from amputee World Cup

Ghana won the Amputee Africa Cup in Tanzania in 2021

Ghana risks expulsion from the Amputee Football World Cup if a solution is not found to a long-standing dispute within the corridors of amputee football.

According to the General Secretary of the Ghana Amputee Football Federation(GAFA), Mr. Theodore Mawuli Viwotor, Ghana has a World Amputee Football Federation (WAFF), deadline of October to solve its internal problems or be disqualified.



The amputee football World Cup is scheduled for Turkey in October but the Black Challenge (Ghana’s amputee football team) preparation has been hampered by a deep-seated fracas between two administrative bodies, the Ghana Amputee Football Federation(GAFF) and Ghana Amputee Football Association (GAFA), who are all claiming ownership of the team.



Mr Viwotor said Ghana’s hope was hinged on the timing of an expected court ruling on the matter.



“The court issue will have a negative impact on the Black Challenge World Cup campaign if not resolved as soon as possible,” he said.

“WAFF is obviously unhappy about happenings in the national team. They have made it clear to us that if we fail to end the fighting, we may be disqualified.”



Mr. Viwotor told the Times Sports that the matter was on Monday adjourned to February 9 to allow GAFF to produce documents requested by the court.



The Accra High Court in 2014 restrained GAFA, former President Reverend Richard Amartey Adesah, and the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) from holding themselves as administrators of the game after the previous executive of GAFF led by Mr. Cecil Richter filed a motion for interlocutory injunction against GAFA.