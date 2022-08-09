0
Ghana fails to qualify for Beach Soccer AFCON after losing to Egypt

GHEG 610x400.jpeg Black Sharks fail to qualify

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Black Sharks suffered a 7-5 loss to the Sand Pharaohs of Egypt in the 2nd leg of the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Alexandria on Sunday.

Ghana went into the match with a 6-5 win in the 1st leg played at Laboma Beach in Accra a fortnight ago.

The Black Sharks thus fell short of qualification following a 12-11 aggregate loss after the two legs – missing out on the competition for the third time running.

The Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Mozambique 2022 is slated for Maputo from October 21-30 2022.

