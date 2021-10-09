Ghana football Transfer window deadline extended to October 23

The 2021-22 Ghana Premier League is set to start on October 29

Ghanaian clubs will be able to do more business during the transfer window as the Ghana Football Association has extended the deadline to October 23, 2021.

The FA in a statement says it’s embarking on a FIFA Connect Registration System and TMS pilot hence the reason for the extension.



The extended date for the transfer window will also help clubs register new players ahead of the start of the 2021-22 Ghana Football Season.



The 2021-22 Ghana Premier League is set to start on October 29 and the other divisions commencing next month.

