Ghana football collapsed when we brought down Nyantakyi - Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, believes that Ghana’s football took a nosedive after the former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi was banned.



According to Bagbin, some executives of FIFA spoke highly of Nyantakyi as a dynamic and highly respected leader during his interaction with them.



He disclosed that the world football executives questioned him on why the country let down the former GFA president who was very influential at FIFA.

Speaking on Ghana’s qualification to the World Cup, the Speaker of Parliament noted that Ghana’s football dipped after Nyantakyi was banned from football.



“When we were able to bring down Kwesi Nyantakyi, we also brought down Ghana football. That is the brightest spots at FIFA,” Bagbin stated.



Adding “when I met the executives of FIFA and I told them I was the Speaker of Ghana, they said, what happened? Why did you people do that?”



“He was a dynamic addition. The value that he carried at their meetings. He was highly respected, he was very influential and Ghana football was up there. We thought we were handling Nyantakyi but we didn’t know we were handling the whole of Ghana,” Speaker of Parliament said.



According to Bagbin, Senegal was able to achieve its recent feat in Africa as a result of the FIFA General Secretary, Fatma Samoura who is a Senegalese.

“Senegal is up there because the Secretary-General of FIFA is a beautiful young lady from there who is doing very well. Please leaders do not stand alone, they stand for something symbolic to the country. Criticize us but don’t break their hands or legs.”



He further noted that the Black Stars were able to make it to their 4th World Cup due to the hard work of the new Technical team.



Kwesi Nyantakyi was banned for life in 2018 by the FIFA’s Ethics Committee following an Anas Aremeyaw Anas documentary into football corruption.



