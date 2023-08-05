Ghana football has been the most talked about in the countries we’ve been to – Ghanaian expeditioners

The group of 13 are on a mission to drive from Ghana to London

Ghanaian expeditioners travelling by road from Ghana to the United Kingdom have revealed that football is one of the major things that Ghana is known for.

In an exclusive interview with Rainbow Radio 92.4Fm in the UK and Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm in Ghana, the group stated that of all the places they have visited, football has been the most talked about.



One of the Ghanaian expeditioners, Kojo Saka Addo Mensah, stated that the names Abedi Pele, Michael Essien, and Asamoah Gyan were mentioned by people they were interested in.



He stated that they have travelled approximately 7,000 kilometres and will arrive in London by Sunday, where several groups have indicated that they will host them.



He posited that what has occurred thus far demonstrates that football is the soul and spirit of the country and that we should invest in it and do it better.



He said the journey they embarked on was not to make a name for themselves but to explore.



He has also revealed that they intend to collaborate with the Ghana Tourism Authority to organise a series of exhibitions featuring the cars and other materials they used.

He said they may auction off some of the vehicles they used.



These initiatives are part of a larger effort to raise funds for digitization projects in underserved communities.



He described such remarks as unfortunate, adding that they are motivated by poverty.



He described them as a group of well-trained professionals who set out on this journey to inspire and encourage people to pursue their dreams.



“I pity those who have insulted and denigrated us.” We are focused and determined to complete our objectives. Our goal is to inspire, and encourage people to believe in their dreams, work for them, and to pursue them. There is nothing we promised and did not deliver.”