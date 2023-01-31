Ghana football has not collapsed – Oluboi Commodore

Great Olympics general manager, Oluboi Commodore

Great Olympics general manager, Oluboi Commodore has responded to claims that Ghana football has collapsed.

Many have accused the Ghana Football Association (GFA) of leading the sport into a ditch following the poor performance of various national teams at tournaments.



According to Oluboi Commodore, although it is disappointing that the Black Galaxies of Ghana have crashed out of the CHAN 2022 tournament at the quarter-final stage, any assertion that football has collapsed in the country is false.



“We should ask ourselves when we qualified for major tournaments. We just participated in the World Cup and the Afcon last year, we won the African U20 tournament not long ago.

“It's unfortunate we didn't do well at Chan, and in recent tournaments but I don't agree with the assertion that our football has collapsed,” Oluboi Commodore said in an interview with Akoma FM.



The Great Olympics general manager added, “We are just struggling to win those tournaments or win matches which is normal in football.



“As an association, we must come together and find reasons and solutions to these problems but our football has not collapsed as being claimed by some people.”