Ghana football is full of corruption - Tony Yeboah

Former Black Stars striker, Anthony Yeboah

Anthony Yeboah criticizes Black Stars call-up

Kurt Okraku denies influencing Black Stars call-up



Comoros beats Black Stars 3-2 in 2021 AFCON



1992 Africa Cup of Nations silver medalist, Anthony Yeboah has attributed the rapid decline of Ghana football to various forms of corruption.



According to the former Black Stars and Leeds United striker, corrupt officials in various levels of administration are the reason Ghana is struggling from juvenile football to the Black Stars.



Anthony Yeboah’s complaints come on the back of the Black Stars abysmal performance in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations where Ghana exited from the group stages of the competition without winning a single game.

He claimed that the national team is now for the highest bidder making it difficult for players who genuinely deserved call-up to serve their country at the various international tournament.



“They have to pay money before they are recognized, so how can our football develop, the challenge is that all the talented players have been denied access to the national teams and they are missing in action.”



He also appealed to the authorities in charge of the various national teams to stop monetizing the national team call-ups.



“The call-up for money should stop because a lot of players are not getting a fair opportunity to play for Ghana,” Anthony Yeboah told a group of journalists at the Yegola hotel in Kumasi.