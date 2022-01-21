Ghana football is in the era of slave trade - Kwesi Pratt

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Kwesi Pratt confident local coaches are better than foreign coaches

Ghana exit AFCON 2021 with one point



Otumfuo charges GFA to end player exodus



The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has described the current local football system as another era of the slave trade.



The avowed socialist disclosed during a panel discussion on Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana that the rate at which players are shipped outside the shores of Ghana is alarming.

He noted that the best players in the domestic league are transferred to clubs abroad anytime they show a glimpse of good performance.



"We've created the impression that playing outside is so crucial when one wants to advance his career in soccer. You go to the stadium, he dribbles one or two times, manages to score a goal and immediately the impression is that he is ready to be sold as if we are in the era of slave trade. So anyone who shows some small glimpse is sold," Kwesi Pratt Jnr. stated



According to him, player exodus has created a big vacuum for the national team who now have to depend on foreign-based players.



*Add the contest please. Ghana's AFCON appearance