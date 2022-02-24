Ghana football needs Kwesi Nyantakyi to survive - Kennedy Agyapong

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong vows not to invest in Ghana’s football

Kennedy Agyapong calls out Anas over Number 12 documentary



Assin Central push for George Afriyie to head GFA



Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has revealed that the only way to revive Ghana football is to bring back Kwesi Nyantakyi.



The former Ghana Football Association President was banned from football-related activities after being found guilty of corrupt activities in a documentary by Anas.



In an interview on GTV’s Breakfast Show on Monday, February 21, 2022, the politician disclosed that Ghana football would continue to sink if Nyantakyi does not come to the aid of Ghanaians.

“I am shocked Ghanaians today are praising Kwesi Nyantakyi. This is a man who was humiliated and disgraced and today these same people are praising him,” the MP said.



“They chose Anas Aremeyaw Anas over Kwesi Nyantakyi and today, we are seeing the results. Ghana football will continue to sink without Kwesi Nyantakyi,” he added.



Kwesi Nyantakyi’s knowledge and expertise in football has come of essence as Ghana seeks to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The former GFA capo’s ban for life has been reduced to 15 years by the Court of Arbitration [CAS].



Under his leadership, the Black Stars qualified for the 2010 and 2014 World Cup in South Africa and Brazil respectively.