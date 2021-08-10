Ghana football transfer window opened ahead of 2021/22 season

Clubs are to note that there shall be no extension of deadline

The transfer window for Ghana football has been officially opened and clubs can make signings from Monday August 9, 2021 to October 9, 2021.

The Ghana Football Association confirmed the commencement of transfer dealings on their official website, for clubs in the top two divisions and the women's topflight.



A statement on the FA's website read; "The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that the Registration Window for the 2021/22 football season will open on the midnight of Monday, August 9, 2021 for Premier, Division One and Women’s Premier League clubs.



"The date for all Regional Football Association League clubs will be announced later. The opening up of the transfer window is in accordance with the GFA Regulations which makes provisions for the opening of registration before commencement of the football season.

"The window is expected to close on the midnight of Saturday, October 9, 2021. It must be noted that the football calendar (normally July 1 to June 30) was affected by COVID-19 and the Association is taking steps to realign the calendar.



"All participating clubs in the Premier League, Women’s Premier League, the Division One Leagues are expected to complete their signings before this deadline.



"Clubs are to note that there shall be no extension and the deadline SHALL be enforced strictly."