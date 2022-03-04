0
Ghana forward Benjamin Tetteh declared fit for Yeni Malatyaspor’s next game

Fri, 4 Mar 2022

Ghanaian international, Benjamin Tetteh has recovered from his injury and is ready to return to the matchday squad of Adana Demispor.

The striker has been out of the team for close to a month after suffering an injury on his return to the club after the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

After weeks on the sidelines, the lanky forward has finally made full recovery and is now declared fit to play.

As a result, the attacker is in line to lead the lines for his Yeni Malatyaspor outfit on Friday when the team takes on Adana Demispor in the Turkish Super Lig.

That game is scheduled to kick off at 20:00GMT.

This season, Benjamin Tetteh has made 16 appearances for Yeni Malatyaspor where he has scored six goals and assisted a goal as well.

His return to full fitness is a boost for his club as they chase maximum points on Friday night.

