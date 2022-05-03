Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey impressed with performance in Bulgaria this season

Bernard Tekpetey, Ghana and Ludogorets forward

Ghana international, Bernard Tekpetey has said he is happy with his performance in the Bulgarian top-flight league this season.

The Ludogorets forward has improved tremendously this season after securing the faith of his manager at the club.



He has been instrumental for the side which has sealed the Bulgarian top-flight league title with games to spare.



Speaking to Wontumi TV in an interview, Bernard Tekpetey said he is happy with his form this season.



“Before the season, our target was to win the league and God being so good we’ve been able to achieve it. All other things have been equal I have really had a good season with my club.



“I’m really on top form so I am trying to work hard and maintain it,” the winger shared.

This season, Bernard Tekpetey has netted 10 goals and provided 11 assists after making 35 appearances in all competitions.



There are growing calls for the forward to be considered for a national team call-up in the next assignment.



