Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey plays full throttle in Ludogorets’ narrow defeat to Betis

Bernard Tekpetey 1 1024x635 1 Bernard Tekpetey

Fri, 28 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Bernard Tekpetey was in action for Ludogorets on Thursday when the team hosted Real Betis in the Uefa Europa League.

The in-form winger today started for his team in the crucial encounter serving as a matchday 5 game of Group C in this season’s European competition.

In the first half, the attacker and his teammates put up a fantastic display but could not get on the score sheet.

Ten minutes into the second half, Real Betis had the breakthrough when French attacker Nabil Fekir scored after he was assisted by Luiz Henrique.

Although Bernard Tekpetey will be a bright light in the attack of Ludogorets, it could not inspire a comeback at the end of the 90 minutes.

The defeat means that the Bulgarian giants must win their final group game to advance to the knockout stage of the Europa League.

