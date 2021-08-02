Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban edges closer to Genoa move

Caleb Ekuban is on the verge of swapping Trabzonspor for Genoa

Ghana international Caleb Ekuban is on the verge of swapping Turkish side Trabzonspor for Italian side Genoa in the ongoing transfer window, Footballghana.com can report.

The 27-year old who has become a transfer target for several clubs in Europe after a stellar 2020/21 campaign is believed to have found a new home.



As reported by Footballghana.com, the enterprising forward after Trabzonspor’s last training session in Riva handed in transfer request.



However, the Burgundy-blue is believed to have granted his request by reaching an agreement with the Italian Serie A outfit.



Trabzonspor will initially earn 2.2 million euros whereas Ekuban earns 1.8 million euros.

The transfer will be completed for a total of 4 million euros.



The enterprising forward Ekuban will earn between 1 and 1.1 million euros per season.



He is expected to undergo medicals next week as he nears a move to the Italian Serie A where he has wished to play next season.