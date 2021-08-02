0
Menu
Sports

Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban edges closer to Genoa move

Caleb Ekuban Source Turkish Football News 2 Caleb Ekuban is on the verge of swapping Trabzonspor for Genoa

Mon, 2 Aug 2021 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Caleb Ekuban is on the verge of swapping Turkish side Trabzonspor for Italian side Genoa in the ongoing transfer window, Footballghana.com can report.

The 27-year old who has become a transfer target for several clubs in Europe after a stellar 2020/21 campaign is believed to have found a new home.

As reported by Footballghana.com, the enterprising forward after Trabzonspor’s last training session in Riva handed in transfer request.

However, the Burgundy-blue is believed to have granted his request by reaching an agreement with the Italian Serie A outfit.

Trabzonspor will initially earn 2.2 million euros whereas Ekuban earns 1.8 million euros.

The transfer will be completed for a total of 4 million euros.

The enterprising forward Ekuban will earn between 1 and 1.1 million euros per season.

He is expected to undergo medicals next week as he nears a move to the Italian Serie A where he has wished to play next season.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
Related Articles: