Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban features under new Genoa coach Shevchenko

Tue, 23 Nov 2021 Source: footballghana.com
Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban was handed starting berth in Genoa’s defeat to AS Roma in the Serie A under new coach Andriy Shevchenko.
It was Shevchenko’s first game in charge where Genoa suffered a 2-0 defeat to Roma on home turf last Sunday.
The enterprising forward is yet to hit the ground running after securing a move to the Italian outfit from Turkish club Trabzonspor in the summer.
Despite his struggle, the Ukrainian trainer started the Ghanaian striker where he lasted the entire duration for the club.
Meanwhile, Ekuban’s compatriot Felix Afena Gyan was the hero for Roma after netting a brace to secure a win for his outfit.
Source: footballghana.com
Related Articles:
- 'His injury is serious' – Ajax manager provides update on Mohammed Kudus
- Performance of Ghanaian players abroad
- 'I had the feeling that if I got one minute, I would score' - Felix Afena-Gyan
- Afena-Gyan's mother 'so proud' after her son hits brace for AS Roma
- Felix Afena-Gyan is the first player born in 2003 to score a goal in Serie A
- Read all related articles