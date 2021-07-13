Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban has a tax issue in Turkey

Ghana international forward Caleb Ekuban

Ghana international forward Caleb Ekuban was unable to travel to Turkey to join his Trabzonspor teammates for pre-season training due to tax issue, Footballghana.com can report.

The enterprising forward who has become a subject of interest for several clubs including Saint Etienne after a stellar campaign in the Turkish super lig last season missed Trabzonspor’s first week training.



According to reports in the Turkish media outlet, the 27-year-old could not travel to Turkey due to tax problems and has his leave extended by the club.

Meanwhile, it has been reported there hasn’t been any official offer for the Ghanaian forward.



He scored 10 goals last season with his goals contributing 20 points for Trabzonspor.