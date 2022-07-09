Ghana forward Daniel-Kofi Kyereh begins pre-season with new club Freiburg

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Ghana international, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has commenced pre-season training with his new club, SC Freiburg.

The talented attacker completed his transfer to the German Bundesliga 2 side at the start of the month after successful talks between his representatives and officials of the interested party.



Subsequently, FC St. Pauli agreed to a bid from SC Freiburg for the German Bundesliga 2 side to secure his services.



Because he was involved with the Ghana national team for the first phase of the qualifiers for the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, he was granted additional days to go on holidays.

This week, the talented attacker has ended his holidays and reported to the camp of Freiburg where the team is embarking on pre-season.



He has been well received by his new teammates as the team intensifies training ahead of the 2022/23 football season.



The club is confident his quality will help the team next season where they will be competing in the Europa League.