Ghana forward Emmanuel Gyasi is finishing the season as second top scorer at Spezia

Emmanuel Gyasi Goal Vs Frosinone 1 Emmanuel Gyasi

Sat, 21 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Emmanuel Gyasi is finishing the 2021/22 Italian Serie A season as the second top scorer of his Spezia Calcio outfit.

The forward just like last season has been a star for his team in the ongoing campaign as well.

While he is set to miss the final match of this season against Napoli on Sunday, his six goals scored already mean that he will finish the campaign as the second top scorer of Spezia Calcio.

Italian attacker Daniele Verde leads the chart of top scorers at the club with eight goals and six assists

Meanwhile, the player in third is Spaniard Ray Manaj who has contributed with five goals this season.

Courtesy of the top displays of Emmanuel Gyasi, he has helped his club to confirm their stay in the Italian Serie A.

Although there are reports of interest from a number of clubs, sources say the Black Stars forward is happy at Spezia and not considering leaving the club.

 

 

 

 

 

 

