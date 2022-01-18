Ghana forward Emmanuel Gyasi nets injury time winner for Spezia against AC Milan

Emmanuel Gyasi

Ghana international, Emmanuel Gyasi on Monday night scored with a spectacular effort in added time to seal a 2-1 comeback win for Spezia Cacio against AC Milan.

The exciting forward today featured for his club when the side made the trip to the San Siro in Milan to face off with a very tough opponent.



In a game where Spezia Calcio did a lot of defending, AC Milan had a narrow 1-0 lead at halftime courtesy of a strike from Rafael Leao.



After recess, it was more of the same until the visitors came into the game stronger after the hour mark. After pushing forward on several occasions, Spezia equalized through a Kevin Agudelo strike in the 64th minute.

With the game now even, it was end-to-end stuff with both teams fighting to net a second goal to secure maximum points.



Late in added time, Emmanuel Gyasi scored a great goal to helped Spezia to complete a 2-1 comeback win at the end of the 90 minutes.