Ghana forward Emmanuel Gyasi on cloud nine after extending Spezia Calcio contract

Thu, 3 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Emmanuel Gyasi says he is extremely happy after signing a contract extension deal with Italian Serie A outfit Spezia Calcio.

The highly-rated attacker in the last three seasons at the club has established himself as one of its best players.

Due to his importance to the team, he has been signed to a new contract that will see him play for Spezia until 2025.

Sharing his thoughts after signing the deal, Emmanuel Gyasi said he is excited and will work to repay the club for the faith to hand him a new contract.

“I am very happy to have signed this renewal. Now maximum concentration to achieve salvation. I thank the club for the trust placed in me and as always I will do everything to repay it on the field,” the Black Stars winger said as quoted on the Twitter of Spezia.

This season, Emmanuel Gyasi has scored four goals for Spezia in the Italian Serie A after making 26 appearances.

