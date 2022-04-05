Ghana forward Emmanuel Gyasi opens up on his foundation

Emmanuel Gyasi, Footballer

Ghana forward Emmanuel Gyasi has revealed that he has received 15,000 Euros as donations towards the Emmanuel Gyasi Foundation.

The Palermo-born Ghanaian forward has been helping the less privileged in his native Ghana through his foundation.



Gyasi has contributed to items worth thousands of Euros to widows, orphans and those struggling to make ends meat.



"It was founded a few years ago, then my girlfriend Carolina (Rossi, daughter of the sporting director of Sassuolo) had the idea of ​​bringing it to Italy," he told ANSA. "And we had an incredible response. Eggs, instead we ended up having to close reservations at 250, because they are artisanal products and there would not have been time to prepare more."

"I should mention them all, but I would like to mention the names of Daniele Verde and Riccardo Saponara for their generosity. To date we have collected 15 thousand euros. In Accra, the capital of Ghana, my uncle works with whom we take care of choosing the projects to be supported."



Emmanuel Gyasi has been in top form for Spezia in the Italian topflight league this season, scoring five goals in 30 games.



The 27-year-old is hoping to return to the Black Stars team ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year.