Ghana forward Felix Afena-Gyan 'filled with joy' after return to training

Afena-Gyan

Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan says he is filled with joy and back to what he loves doing after he started training ahead of his comeback from injury.

The US Cremonese striker has been training at the Giovanni Arvedi training center for the past few days ahead of his return to the Cremonese squad.



The Black Stars forward took to social media to express his excitement after returning to training. “I am back to what I love. Filled with joy,” the 20-year-old wrote on X, formerly Twitter.



Afena-Gyan has been out with a knock for almost two months, but it is unknown if he is involved in group training and possibly making a return to action in the Serie before the winter break.

The former AS Roma forward hopes to help Cremonese make a quick return to the Italian top-flight league following their demotion last season.



Afena-Gyan joined Cremonese in the winter transfer window but could not stop the then-struggling Serie A from avoiding the drop.



