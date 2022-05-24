Ghana forward Francis Amuzu urged to abandon plans to leave Anderlecht

Francis Amuzu

Retired Belgian footballer, Gert Verheyen has advised Ghana international Francis Amuzu to stay at RSC Anderlecht beyond the summer transfer window.

Following his playoff heroics for the Purple output at the tail end of the 2021/22 Belgian Pro League campaign, the youngster has attracted a number of interests from clubs.



Amid talks of a possible move away from RSC Anderlecht in the summer window, Gert Verheyen has shared his thoughts.



According to him, it will be better for Francis Amuzu to stay in Belgium with Anderlecht for at least another season and continue performing for his stocks to rise.

“He must first become an undisputed owner at Anderlecht. Then he can be much more sought after abroad,” Gert Verheyen said while doing a punditry job in Belgium.



Francis Amuzu, 22, is currently contracted to RSC Anderlecht until 2024. He is valued at four million euros.