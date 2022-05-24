0
Menu
Sports

Ghana forward Francis Amuzu urged to abandon plans to leave Anderlecht

Gettyimages 1070642784 1024x1024 1 Francis Amuzu

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Retired Belgian footballer, Gert Verheyen has advised Ghana international Francis Amuzu to stay at RSC Anderlecht beyond the summer transfer window.

Following his playoff heroics for the Purple output at the tail end of the 2021/22 Belgian Pro League campaign, the youngster has attracted a number of interests from clubs.

Amid talks of a possible move away from RSC Anderlecht in the summer window, Gert Verheyen has shared his thoughts.

According to him, it will be better for Francis Amuzu to stay in Belgium with Anderlecht for at least another season and continue performing for his stocks to rise.

“He must first become an undisputed owner at Anderlecht. Then he can be much more sought after abroad,” Gert Verheyen said while doing a punditry job in Belgium.

Francis Amuzu, 22, is currently contracted to RSC Anderlecht until 2024. He is valued at four million euros.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
There might be a coup in Ghana - Owusu Bempah prophesies
Justice Honyenuga threatens to expunge evidence ‘exonerating’ Opuni, Agongo
Documents, computers destroyed as Lands Commission is flooded
Balotelli scores incredible rabona that has got social media users amazed
Why Georginio Wijnaldum dropped his Ghanaian name
Why Prof. Adei got nicknamed ‘the fool’ during his teenage years
What’s Your Point – Lydia Forson ‘Stings’ Gabby Otchere-Darko
Two Akufo-Addo appointees whose acquired properties have shaken Ghana
A Plus makes damning revelations against Fuse ODG
Officials of Akufo-Addo's govt have already shared Achimota forest lands - Sammy Gyamfi