Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil delighted to score brace as Genk beat Eupen

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil is elated to bag a brace for KRC Genk in their 4-2 win over Eupen 4-2 in a Belgian Pro League fixture on Saturday.

The 24-year-old lasted the entire duration of the game as he helped his side secure all three points at Cegeka Arena and their second win of the season.



"A brace & 3 big points for the weekend.We move on to the next challenge.Vamos #genkies, " he posted on twitter after the game.



Genk took an early lead through Paintsil in the 3rd minute of the game before he doubled the lead in the six minutes later.



Smail Prevljak then pulled a goal back for Eupen but Genk ensured they went into the half-time break leading 3-1 courtesy of Patrik Hrosovsky.

After the recess, Regan Charles-Cook reduced the arrears for Eupen in the 59th minute but their comeback suffered a setback after midfielder Stef Peeters was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 83rd minute.



Genk capitalised on the numerical advantage to score the fourth in the stoppages courtesy of Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye.



Genk, who are second on the table with six points, will face Zulte Waregem at Elindus Arena next Sunday.