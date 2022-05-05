0
Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil named in Belgium Jupiler Pro League Team of the Week

Joseph Paintsil J Joseph Paintsil

Thu, 5 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward, Joseph Paintsil has been named in Belgium Jupiler Pro League playoffs Team of the Week following his impressive display for  KRC Genk.

Paintsil was a super-sub for Genk last Friday as he scored and assisted a goal to propel the team to a resounding 4-2 win against Mechelen.

Paintsil was introduced into the game against Mechelen in the 69th minute to replace A. O. Mohammed.

10 minutes after coming on, the pacey winger assisted Theo Bongonda to equalise for KRC Genk.

Later in added minutes of the second half, the in-form forward was presented with a fine opportunity and made no mistake as he buried his effort into the back of the net of Mechelen.

Thanks to his outstanding displays, KRC Genk won the game at the end of the 90 minutes to secure three big points.

Paintsil has made 32 appearances for Genk across all competitions this season, scored seven goals and provided five assists.

Source: footballghana.com
