Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil nets 2nd league goal of the season in KRC Genk home win in Belgium

Joseph Paintsil

Ghana international forward Joseph Paintsil was the scoresheet in KRC Genk home win against KV Kortrijk in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League on Sunday.

Paintsil scored the second goal of the encounter when his side recorded a 2-0 victory at the Cegeka Arena in Genk in the round 29 fixture.



Nigeria striker Paul Onuachu netted the opening goal of the match in the 17th minute after being set up by Japanese forward Junya Ito.



The Black Stars player doubled the advantage for Genk five minutes later after connecting a pass from Onuachu.

Paintsil has now scored two goals after 17 appearances in the Belgian top-flight this campaign.



He has 6 goals in all competitions including the UEFA Europa League and the Belgian Cup.



Paintsil is expected to make the Ghana squad for the upcoming World Cup play-offs against Nigeria next month.