0
Menu
Sports

Ghana forward Kamaldeen Sulemana named in top 10 most expensive players under 23

Kamaldeen Sulemana Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ghanaian and Stade Rennais forward

Tue, 12 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana and Stade Rennais forward Kamaldeen Sulemana has been named in the top ten most expensive players under the age of 23 in Europe. 

The former FC Nordsjaelland winger joined Rennais in the summer of 2021 for  20 million euros.

However, after a good campaign in his first season in France, the 21-year-old is now valued at 33.8 million euros and he is ranked 9th on the pool of the ten expensive youngsters.

The list also includes RB Liepzig duo Josko Gvardiol (96.2 million euros) and Dominik Szoboszlai (60.3 million euros) as well as Barcelona's  Pablo Gavi valued at (58.6 million euros).

Paris Saint-Germain's Nuno Mendes costs (53 million euros) and France-based FC Lorient striker Ibrahima Koné (22 years old, 12.3 million euros).

Rennais defender Warmed Omari is also on the list and costs (14.5 million euros) and and Dogan Alemdar of Turkey is valued at 10.5 million euros.

Kamaldeen Sulemana had a very good debut campaign till he picked an injury which has kept him out since February 11.

He has also been a key member of Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
My father beat my mum - Son of Osinachi
Ablakwa raises 'alarm' over alleged illegal allowances at Cocobod
You’ll come back for my addictive sex – Shatta Wale throws shades
I used my intelligence – Fabio Gama on controversial penalty
All set for full trial of Jomoro MP
Only Black Stars coach can determine the fate of Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, others - GFA
Four Ghanaian players based abroad who could play for Black Stars at the World Cup
Shatta Wale was my classmate - Asamoah Gyan discloses
Leaked photos of Black Stars jersey for 2022 World Cup
I set up Jospong Printing Press with GH¢3 loan from my mother – Dr Siaw-Agyemang
Related Articles: